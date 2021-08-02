4-star tackle Jaylen Early commits to FSU; 'Noles building monster OL class

Early, who hails from Duncanville, Texas, is a four-star prospect and FSU's sixth offensive line commit in this recruiting cycle. He chose the Seminoles over Ohio State, Penn State, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

On Monday, the Seminoles landed another big OL commit as Rivals250 offensive tackle Jaylen Early announced he plans to sign with the Seminoles.

It's getting difficult to come up with enough adjectives to describe how impressive Florida State's 2022 offensive line class is looking.

Early gives Florida State its 18th commitment for the Class of 2022, and he is the fifth offensive lineman to commit to head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins in the last five or six weeks.

In late June, the 'Noles landed four-star prospects Qaeshon Sapp and Antavious Woody as well as three-star Kanaya Charlton, then last week they picked up a commitment from three-star Daughtry Richardson. Four-star lineman Aliou Bah started the rush when he committed in May.

Early took an official visit to Florida State in June with his teammate Jerrale Powers, and while he didn't name the Seminoles his outright leader, Early made it clear that he was impressed with what he saw.

“All the coaches, the players, the staff, they came at a high level," Early said after that visit. "They set the standard real high. This visit will really help me out with my decision.”

Early said he enjoyed every conversation he had with the Seminoles' coaching staff.

“They were honest, that was the main thing. They didn’t lie to me,” Early said. “They just gave it to me straight and gave it to me real. That was the biggest thing.”

