4-star talents WR William Fowles, ATH Quinton Martin rave about FSU
The Florida State football staff had a strong start to the week Monday, hosting a pair of highly ranked prospects within their respective 2023 and 2024 classes in receiver William Fowles and athlete Quinton Martin.
Fowles, a Rivals250 wideout in the current cycle, raved about how the FSU coaches make him feel at home, while '24 four-star Martin remarked that FSU, "might be a place I can call home."
After their Monday visits, the talented athletes each explained why they felt that strongly about FSU and broke down everything from the trips.
Fowles enjoys family vibe with 'Noles, talks future FSU visit plans
Fowles, a 6-2 receiver from Miami, had nothing but positive things to say about his visit.
“It was good. Talked with coaches. New atmosphere,” Fowles said. “Saw how good the coaches liked me and stuff like that.”
Continuing on the staff, Fowles said the Seminoles made him feel comfortable as soon as he reached Tallahassee.
“They make me feel like home. Most of the coaches are father-figures; they’re like parents to me,” Fowles said. “Good coaches, good family.”
Fowles noted that the staff spoke to him about life lessons off the field plus how to improve on it.
“The meeting was good. Just talking about life stories and stuff like that,” Fowles said, adding that head coach Mike Norvell gave him some good advice.
"He can get me from good to great," Fowles said. "He can coach me.”
The four-star receiver said he likes the way the FSU offense is designed to use wideouts in a variety of different ways.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder also discussed the possibility of an FSU official visit down the line. He expressed interest in planning one but said a date hasn't been set yet.
“I have three official visits next week that I am going to plan,” Fowles said.
Other schools in contention to receive an official visit are Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, he said.
Does he have any other plans in place for a return trip to FSU?
“Not yet, I don’t have an official date, but I am going to get there soon,” Fowles said. “Probably am going to see a practice.”
