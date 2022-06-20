4-star talents WR William Fowles, ATH Quinton Martin rave about FSU

The Florida State football staff had a strong start to the week Monday, hosting a pair of highly ranked prospects within their respective 2023 and 2024 classes in receiver William Fowles and athlete Quinton Martin.

Fowles, a Rivals250 wideout in the current cycle, raved about how the FSU coaches make him feel at home, while '24 four-star Martin remarked that FSU, "might be a place I can call home."

After their Monday visits, the talented athletes each explained why they felt that strongly about FSU and broke down everything from the trips.

