This extended visit gave Davidson a chance to spend more time with current members of the FSU team. Quarterback Brock Glenn was his player host, but he also got to talk a good bit with Luke Kromenhoek and a few FSU offensive linemen, including Richie Leonard.

"It was great. I loved my time back at Florida State, loved seeing the people again. I had a great official visit..." Davidson said as he left his visit. "I don't think there was necessarily anything new, but I definitely got a whole lot more detail on everything. I feel a whole lot more comfortable here after this weekend. I made some better relationships with the coaching staff."

After visiting unofficially in May, the 2025 four-star tight end was back on the Seminoles' campus this weekend for an official visit. It was the last of three OVs Davidson had scheduled for this month and provided some clarity about FSU's standing in his recruitment.

In the six weeks since Hollis Davidson decommitted from Auburn, he's made a pair of visits to Florida State.

"That definitely made me feel better about the whole thing because I feel more of the family vibe," Davidson said. "I feel like I can fit in and I can see myself being on the team."

Davidson, who Rivals ranks as the No. 12 tight end in the 2025 class, had 436 receiving yards and three touchdown catches over nine games this past season at Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh High.

Part of the weekend was spent selling Davidson on how he could fit in the Seminoles' dynamic offense.

"They really stretch the field with their tight ends. I feel like coach (Chris) Thomsen could really help develop me. I feel like we're a good fit together..." Davidson said. "I just like the type of person he is. He's been respectful throughout my other commitment, decommitment process. He's been there, he's been the same, been consistent."

FSU coach Mike Norvell's message to Davidson was a bit more direct.

"He believes that (FSU is) the best fit for me and I'm not going to say that he's wrong there," Davidson said of Norvell. "He's a great guy, he's a great coach. He's been great to my family. I'm definitely going to come see him again."

Davidson said exiting his visit that he's down to FSU, Florida and Auburn, the three schools he's taken official visits to the last three weekends. Next up for him is a period of considering where he wants to commit before a decision likely comes sometime in July.

"I'm probably going to take a couple weeks, maybe figure it out. Get some time away from the OVs to let everything resonate and sit..." Davidson said. "I'm really just gonna take time and think about it now. I've seen the places I feel like I needed to see, I've made the relationships so I'm going to just talk to my family, pray, think about it and go from there."

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters



