While Watson's offer might have seemed out of the blue for some observers, the four-star prospect explained that FSU actually has been recruiting him for some time.

"I've been talking with Florida State for a couple of months now," Watson said. "First, I talked with Coach Bowen (defensive analyst Joe Bowen), and then when the coaching staff was set in place, I started talking with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and then Coach JP (defensive ends coach John Papuchis), who extended the offer today.

"I was very grateful, blessed and excited about the offer."

Watson said FSU's coaches have told him he projects as a "Fox" defensive end in Fuller's defense, which he means he primarily will be used a pass-rusher but also will have the ability to drop back into coverage at times.

"They love my athleticism and all the things that translate on my film to this position," Watson said.

With 28 offers already in hand, Watson clearly will have plenty of options when it comes to making a college choice. He previously was committed to LSU, and many believed he was leaning toward Virginia Tech before FSU made its offer.

So what impresses him about the 'Noles?

"Florida State is definitely a well-known school and a team that has won national titles before," he said. "They also have a good amount of defensive ends that have gone on to the league as well, so those things stand out to me."

Although he is originally from Milwaukee, Watson moved to Texas when he was very young. And as he has risen up the ranks as a potential college prospect, the talented defensive end has enjoyed meeting other star players on the recruiting camp circuit.

One of those players who has become a good friend is defensive back Hunter Washington of Katy, Texas.

Washington, of course, is committed to FSU and was extremely excited to hear that the Seminoles came through with an offer.

"We started talking a lot because both of us were in the same class," Watson said. "We've been pretty tight since then. He's certainly been a really good friend to me. ...