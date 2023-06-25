"All my expectations were met. It's a great program, a great coaching staff, a great support staff. All my expectations were met going up there over the weekend..." Madison said. "It was just being able to come back and be reassured about the relationships still being good and everything being intact. We're still building a better relationship."

Madison's official visit to FSU was his third this month after visiting Louisville the weekend of June 2 and Missouri the weekend of June 9. While this was his third visit to FSU since March, it still left an impact on Madison, who Rivals ranks as the No. 244 overall recruit and No. 37 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

"I'm committing in a week. July 4," Madison told the Osceola. "I'll be deciding this week where I'll be going."

Coming off of his Florida State official visit this weekend, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wideout told the Osceola on Sunday morning that he's set to announce his commitment on July 4 between his five finalists, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon, Michigan and FSU.

With a month of visits behind him and a recruiting dead period looming, 2024 four-star wide receiver James Madison II is almost ready to make his commitment decision.

Madison's player host for his official visit was new FSU safety Conrad Hussey, who was recently Madison's teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas.

"We went to the same school so he's already like my brother," Madison said. "I really got the real (intel) about the organization, what he knows so far, he's only been here a month."

The visit also provided a chance for Madison to get to know the current members of FSU's wide receiver room better. He mentioned spending time with Hykeem Williams, Kentron Poitier and Keon Coleman and furthering his bond with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"I like coach Dugans a lot," Madison said. "He's a a real upstanding guy, a real cool person. It's real easy to have a good relationship with him."

FSU currently has four wide receivers committed to its 2024 class, although Tawaski Abrams and Lawayne McCoy have taken official visits elsewhere over the last few weeks, making their standing somewhat shaky.

With FSU likely to lose Coleman, Johnny Wilson and perhaps even more wide receivers after the 2023 season, head coach Mike Norvell's message to Madison during their private sit-down discussed the possibility of early playing time.

"His message was just that they're losing stuff at that position and I could fill that gap," Madison said of Norvell. "He really loves the way I play, my gameplay. He really would enjoy me taking my talents to FSU."

With Madison visiting on the same weekend as a number of FSU commits including quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and tight end Landen Thomas, he admits he was recruited quite a bit by the other visitors while spending the weekend in Tallahassee.

"They were in my ear the whole time. People like Landen, Luke, they were in my ear about it the whole time (about) what we could do here and how good of a class we could have," Madison said. "They were constant about it, very persistent."

As Madison sits down this week to determine which of his finalists he'll be committing to in the near future, he knows what will be the biggest factor in his decision.

"A home feel and a place that I can maximize my abilities on and off the field. At the end of the day, that's the biggest thing for me," Madison said. "Wherever I go, that will be the best place for me in those two aspects."

