Four-star class of 2024 wide receiver prospect Noreel White has narrowed his list of possible college homes to five schools. White, who is ranked as the 37th-best wide receiver in his class, announced on Thursday that he will decide between Florida State, Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

White, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, is from Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin High. He took an unofficial visit to FSU this past season. He also took multiple visits to Mississippi State last fall as well as visits to LSU and Ole Miss during the 2022 football season.