Here are five key takeaways from that Q&A session and comments from athletics director David Coburn:

FSU athletics director David Coburn started his portion of Monday's press conference by acknowledging that he "was a bit of a skeptic" about Martin Jr.'s readiness to take over the program when the search process began last fall.

Coburn said he had no doubts about Martin Jr.'s baseball knowledge, but he was curious about how he would handle the media, interact with boosters and fans, and what type of relationship he would have with the players.

"So I spent a lot of time studying this team during the season, and in particular studying him," Coburn said, adding that he was able to pay even closer attention during the last few weeks as the Seminoles rolled through the NCAA regionals and super regionals en route to the College World Series.

"I had the opportunity to observe his work ethic and his attention to detail," Coburn said. "And to be honest with you, I came away very impressed."

Coburn said he and FSU President John Thrasher then interviewed Martin Jr. in person and questioned him about a long list of topics -- his approach to recruiting, staffing, scheduling, culture, fundraising, and interacting with boosters and fans.

"And frankly, he blew the doors off," Coburn said.