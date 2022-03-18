5-star 2024 DB Ricks raves about FSU visit, plans to return for spring game

“It felt like a home environment,” Ricks said. “I’ll definitely be back here sooner rather than later.”

As he wrapped up his trip Friday, Ricks already was expressing interest in another visit.

Just earning a visit from the coveted five-star recruit, who is the No. 1 player at his position and No. 1 prospect in the state of Florida for the 2024 class, was a positive development for FSU. Ricks holds 30 offers from many major programs.

The Florida State football team kicked off another busy spring recruiting weekend on Friday by hosting several important prospects, including 2024 five-star defensive back Desmond Ricks .

The IMG Academy standout explained that he has had a longstanding relationship with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

“I have been talking to Coach Woodson since I was in eighth grade, so I wanted to come check them out,” Ricks said. “See where the rest of it was at.”

Ricks delved deeper into what Woodson’s message was for him.

“I like how he just keeps it authentic,” Ricks said. “He just pitched to me that this is DBU. And that I can be a big part of making it that again.”

When he arrived on campus, Ricks was treated to a warm welcome from numerous members of the coaching staff, including head coach Mike Norvell.

“That just showed me that they’re serious about me already. That means a lot to me and my family,” Ricks said. “I wasn’t expecting that … it meant a lot to me.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Ricks said he was impressed by Norvell's message about caring for his players on and off the field. He added that he is familiar with FSU sophomore wide receiver Malik McClain, an IMG Academy product himself.

Ricks confirmed he has plans to visit FSU again for the Seminoles’ spring game on April 9.

“The school where I go, it's not going to be about the flashy things, the facilities. It’s going to be about where I feel at home,” Ricks said. “And where I know I will strive and be the best me.

“I am wide open to the whole country. I am going wherever fits me.”

Ricks was asked if anything about the FSU visit jumped out to him.

“What jumped out to me was how it's family,” he said. “They don’t just say the word family here, they mean it. They show it. That’s what really stood out.”

Ricks named Alabama, Florida and Miami as other contenders.

He then explained where FSU stands in his pecking order: “I’ll say FSU is definitely a top school for me.”

