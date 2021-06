Warchant TV: 5 star commit Travis Hunter discusses helping FSU turnaround

FSU recruit Travis Hunter has had a busy summer visiting Tallahassee but otherwise keeping a low profile with the media. On Friday, as part of the Rivals.com 5 Star Challenge, he opened about the role of the 2022 class in helping turn around Florida State and his plans on the field for the Seminoles.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***