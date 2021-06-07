5-star DL Mykel Williams very impressed with surprise FSU visit

Not all surprises in recruiting are good, but the Florida State football staff got one of the best kind this past weekend.

Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who Rivals rates as the top strongside defensive end in the country, made an unexpected trip to Tallahassee on Sunday to check out the Seminoles' first Mega Camp.

And while Williams didn't participate in the drills, the Georgia product came away impressed by the entire event, the coaching he saw, and his conversations with head coach Mike Norvell and others on the staff.

