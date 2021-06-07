5-star DL Mykel Williams very impressed with surprise FSU visit
Not all surprises in recruiting are good, but the Florida State football staff got one of the best kind this past weekend.
Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who Rivals rates as the top strongside defensive end in the country, made an unexpected trip to Tallahassee on Sunday to check out the Seminoles' first Mega Camp.
And while Williams didn't participate in the drills, the Georgia product came away impressed by the entire event, the coaching he saw, and his conversations with head coach Mike Norvell and others on the staff.
Williams spent much of the morning, afternoon and early evening on FSU's campus before heading back home to Columbus, Ga.
"It was a great visit," the five-star prospect said. "I would say what really stood out was my conversations with Coach Norvell. We talked about a lot of things. He talked about how great I can be here, and we talked about the history Coach Haggins (defensive line coach Odell Haggins) has at FSU that I didn't even realize. How successful he has been (producing NFL linemen), and how I can be developed there."
During his one-day visit, Williams took tours of different parts of the campus, he met with current players and coaches, and he got to take part in a big photo shoot.
One of the highlights, though, was getting to know Haggins better.
