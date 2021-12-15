5-star OT in the house! FSU legacy Julian Armella signs with 'Noles

The signing is huge for FSU on a day when the Seminoles lost longtime commit Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 prospect in the country, legacy recruit Marvin Jones Jr. and other key targets.

Armella was expected to sign earlier in the day before delaying his decision. He chose the Seminoles over Florida, LSU and Alabama.

The Florida State football team got some great news to cap off a tough day when the nation's No. 2-ranked offensive tackle, Julian Armella , signed with the Seminoles Wednesday night.

Landing Armella also is extremely significant because he's the first five-star OL signee for FSU in the 20 years of the Rivals.com rankings. And he is the son of former FSU lineman Enzo Armella.

Armella is rated the No. 17 player in the country overall by Rivals.com and the second-best offensive tackle in the country. For much of the recruiting process, he was rated first on that position list.

Armella had offers from over 30 schools, including Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Florida, but in the end he decided to wear the garnet and gold just like his father did back in the early 1990s.

Enzo Armella was a 1991 graduate of Miami Springs High school and wound up being a contributing defensive lineman on the 1993 national championship team. He had 20 tackles that year for the Seminoles as they won the program's first-ever national title.

Almost 30 years later, his son is now set to start his career in Tallahassee. He is part of a large OL signing class for head coach Mike Norvell and position coach Alex Atkins.