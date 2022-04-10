5-star QB Jadyn Davis, 5-star CB Desmond Ricks give FSU visits rave reviews

Jadyn Davis continued to express high interest in the ’Noles coming off his visit, saying he views FSU “very highly.” And he even added that he sees FSU, “being a contender for a playoff or national championship in the future.”

“It was definitely great, just getting to see a game atmosphere here,” Davis said. “It was a great time. I enjoyed ’Nole Nation. I love everything about this place.”

The No. 1 quarterback for the class of 2024 said that his conversations with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz stood out the most from his visit.

“It's much deeper than football with him. He’s just a great human being in general,” Davis said of Norvell. “I am able to see through the b.s. in people, and Coach Norvell has no b.s. about him. … I love Coach Norvell, and he sees me as the face of a program one day, and way beyond football. So I love Coach Norvell a lot.”

A majority of Davis’ family made the trip down from Charlotte to FSU with him.

“I had the chance to bring a good bit of my family up here. They had a great time, had a blast,” Davis said. “My little brother was playing with some of the other recruits’ little brothers. It’s always a great time having part of my whole family here. Just gotta get my older sister up here.”

Davis broke down why he returned to FSU after visiting earlier this spring.

“I have been to a couple places a couple times. I think as you keep going back to places, you start to see people that shoot you closer and come out. This place has always been from day one consistent with their actions,” Davis said. “And they let me know I am a priority for them. Any place that I take this many people and my family on my dad’s own dime, it’s pretty serious.”

During the spring game, Davis kept a keen eye on FSU’s quarterbacks. And he was able to visit with them off the field, too.

“I like the play, for sure. Me and A.J. [Duffy] are pretty good friends. We met out in California,” Davis said. “Seeing Jordan spin it around, I met him last time up here with Charlie Ward. You can’t miss the chance to meet the starting quarterback. He knows the experience of playing in front of 80,000 people. So, it’s always great having a conversation with those guys, and they’re doing pretty well I think.”

As far as a return visit, Davis said he is “most definitely” planning on coming back to FSU, likely in the summer. When it comes to what he’s looking for in his college choice, Davis listed an offensive-minded head coach, a staff that can develop him, and strong academics.