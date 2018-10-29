Ticker
football

5-star Quavaris Crouch talks FSU visit, Clemson, & previews Michigan visit

Quavaris Crouch
Gene Williams, Warchant.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Florida State’s game against Clemson didn’t go the way the Noles wanted but they did get a chance to show some highly rated recruits a good time and impress them with everything they are trying to ...

