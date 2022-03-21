5-star wideout Shelton Sampson puts FSU in his Top 5 after visit

“It was really chill and laid back, I liked it,” Sampson said. “Its bigger than I thought. I didn’t think it was going to be this nice, I ain’t going to lie.”

In what was Sampson’s first visit to the Seminoles’ campus, he said he enjoyed the experience enough to put FSU in his top five.

The Florida State football staff has kicked recruiting into high gear as the 2023 class enters the critical spring months of March and April.

One of Sampson’s main contacts with FSU, wideouts coach Ron Dugans, watched film with Sampson and also spoke to him one-on-one about a number of personal subjects.

“It was real genuine. He was telling me the real,” Sampson said. “What I do good, what I need to work on. Showing clips of dudes, telling me what I need to work and showing me it, too.”

Of course, Sampson met with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, saying that Norvell was “keeping it real,” and also called him “interesting,” in a good way.

“He was telling me his offense is built around playmakers. I could be moving around, doing this,” Sampson said. “Go outside, inside. Everything.”

Sampson attends Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La., where FSU staff member Gabe Fertitta previously served as head coach.

Fertitta rose to the college ranks last year with Louisville, next joining FSU’s staff as a senior analyst on the offensive side of the ball earlier this spring.

That deep connection makes Sampson feels like he’s “at home,” when he’s at FSU since he already knows a staff member very well.

“He left my sophomore year. When he came here, I was automatically intrigued,” Sampson said. “I had to get up here.”

“They’re definitely top five. Up there now,” Sampson said. “Just the genuine love from the coaches. I feel like. I wasn’t nervous, none of that.”