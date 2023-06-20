5-star WR Jeremiah Smith definitely giving FSU a 'real look' after visit
Five-star 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith arrived on Florida State's campus Monday a Ohio State commit. He left Tuesday afternoon still committed to the Buckeyes.
However, Smith made it known that his two-day visit to FSU made an impact in his recruiting process going forward.
"I can say that Florida State, this visit actually set the bar high. I'm going to definitely give Florida State a real look now," Smith said. "I have to get back for a game. I want to get back when they play Miami. This visit really set the bar high."
For Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect in the class according to Rivals, it was a visit weeks and even months in the making to see FSU and the Seminoles' coaching staff. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna product said the FSU staff had been pushing hard to get him back on campus since the last time he stopped by back in March.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver never made it to FSU during the Seminoles' spring camp and so he didn't get to see any of the team in action this offseason. However, this visit was big for further strengthening relationships with the FSU coaching staff.
It was also a time for FSU coaches Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans to sell him on how important he could be as a member of FSU's 2024 class.
"I'm a guy that they see can come in and change the program around," Smith said. "Coach Dugans, he said some of the stuff we do at my high school, they do here at Florida State. That would be an easy transition for me."
Smith considers Norvell one of the realest coaches he has encountered during his intense recruiting process where he's been sought after by all of the premier programs across the country.
"Me and him have got a great relationship. Since my freshman year, he's just been telling me the person I'm going to be and the type of recruit I'm going to be," Smith said of Norvell. "It definitely played out. He saw it before it really happened. I can't thank him enough for that. He's definitely one of the realest coaches in college football to me for sure."
The visit also provided Smith a chance to sit down with Atkins and get to know him on a deeper level.
"Coach Atkins, he's a real coach. He didn't sugarcoat anything with me in that meeting," Smith said. "We talked a lot of ball, but mostly outside of football. We talked about a lot of real life stuff. He touched me a lot with that meeting that we had."
The five-star wideout has made the most of his recruiting process so far. He's been committed to Ohio State since last December and consistently reaffirmed his pledge. And yet while staying committed to OSU, he's taken a number of visits elsewhere, stopping by at Miami, Florida, FSU and Georgia over the last few months in addition to taking his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 9.
Considering OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has played a significant role in his recruitment and is a trendy name for a promotion in the near future as he's emerged as an elite recruiter, Smith has a totally understandable reason for why he's taking all these visits elsewhere while remaining locked in with the Buckeyes.
"Building relationships with coaches because you never know when you might need them one day. That's the reason I'm still taking visits," Smith said. "Things happen in college football with coaches getting new jobs, head coaching jobs. I just want to make sure I'm ready for if that day is happening when I get there, too. If the coaches leave, I just want to be prepared."
Smith is set to take an official visit to Miami later this week to check in on the major program closest to his home. However, considering this was an unofficial visit to FSU, he is still able to take an official visit to FSU at a later date.
Coming out of this visit, he envisions that could be the weekend of Nov. 11 for the FSU-Miami game in Tallahassee.
"I just want to see the offense. That's really it," Smith said when asked what he would want to see on that visit. "I feel like it will definitely be better than last year. They looked great last year, but I feel like this year, they're definitely going to set the bar high."
