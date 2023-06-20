Five-star 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith arrived on Florida State's campus Monday a Ohio State commit. He left Tuesday afternoon still committed to the Buckeyes.

However, Smith made it known that his two-day visit to FSU made an impact in his recruiting process going forward.

"I can say that Florida State, this visit actually set the bar high. I'm going to definitely give Florida State a real look now," Smith said. "I have to get back for a game. I want to get back when they play Miami. This visit really set the bar high."

For Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect in the class according to Rivals, it was a visit weeks and even months in the making to see FSU and the Seminoles' coaching staff. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna product said the FSU staff had been pushing hard to get him back on campus since the last time he stopped by back in March.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver never made it to FSU during the Seminoles' spring camp and so he didn't get to see any of the team in action this offseason. However, this visit was big for further strengthening relationships with the FSU coaching staff.

It was also a time for FSU coaches Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans to sell him on how important he could be as a member of FSU's 2024 class.

"I'm a guy that they see can come in and change the program around," Smith said. "Coach Dugans, he said some of the stuff we do at my high school, they do here at Florida State. That would be an easy transition for me."

Smith considers Norvell one of the realest coaches he has encountered during his intense recruiting process where he's been sought after by all of the premier programs across the country.

"Me and him have got a great relationship. Since my freshman year, he's just been telling me the person I'm going to be and the type of recruit I'm going to be," Smith said of Norvell. "It definitely played out. He saw it before it really happened. I can't thank him enough for that. He's definitely one of the realest coaches in college football to me for sure."

The visit also provided Smith a chance to sit down with Atkins and get to know him on a deeper level.