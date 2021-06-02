5-star WR Kevin Coleman on FSU visit: 'This had to be my first stop'

The news was big enough that major Florida State target and five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman was one of the first prospects on FSU's campus when in-person recruiting opened up Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

The fact that his parents came with him on the unofficial visit made it even bigger.

Coleman, a St. Louis product who is rated the No. 2 receiver in the country, spoke with Warchant and other reporters Tuesday about the multiple-day visit, what he and his family liked best, how this trip affects his recruitment and more.

