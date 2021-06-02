5-star WR Kevin Coleman on FSU visit: 'This had to be my first stop'
The news was big enough that major Florida State target and five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman was one of the first prospects on FSU's campus when in-person recruiting opened up Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
The fact that his parents came with him on the unofficial visit made it even bigger.
Coleman, a St. Louis product who is rated the No. 2 receiver in the country, spoke with Warchant and other reporters Tuesday about the multiple-day visit, what he and his family liked best, how this trip affects his recruitment and more.
"It was exciting," Coleman said. "Just to be down here with the 2021 class and take visits, it was a blessing. Florida State has been recruiting me hard. Throughout COVID, they have been calling me constantly, checking on me, checking on my family. So this had to be my first stop. I always told them (FSU's coaches) I would get here at the first opportunity. This is the first place I wanted to go.
"One of my favorite players all time was Deion Sanders, so I had to see what it was about."
The highly talented playmaker explained that FSU's staff has not only made him feel special during the recruiting process, but they have connected with his entire family.
