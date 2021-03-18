For starters, Coleman explained that he and FSU's lone current QB commit, Marchiol, have been friends since the eighth grade.

"We have known each other since we played together in a Canton (Ohio) all-star game." Coleman said. "He was actually on a team we played against, and since that point that relationship just took off. We just connected right away with the way he approaches the game, and our personalities matched so well. Nicco is a great guy."

Fast-forward to this past weekend in Houston, and Coleman actually was on the same team with Marchiol. And the receiver said they found an instant connection and chemistry.

"Nicco is very good, and he trusts me a lot with the different routes we ran," Coleman said. "He knows the time to really put zip on the ball or show ball location on the passes, and there was just an immediate connection with me and him on the routes.

"I loved it. We had a great weekend. He has such a great feel for the quarterback position in how he reads things and knows where his receivers are going to be. Like I've said, we have a lot of trust in each other, and he trusts me that I'm going to make the play when he puts the ball there."

As well as they connect on the football field, Coleman said he and Marchiol also have a great connection when they're away from the game.

"Nicco is a great guy to be around," the five-star wideout said. "He has great drive, motivation in anything he does. And he doesn't look down on anyone or make you feel like he's better than you. I know once he committed to FSU, I knew that was going to be a school that I was serious about because I was already very high on them. I know him very well, so it's a possibility for me and him together again at FSU."