Exit Interview: FSU's class of 2014 fell far short of expectations
Nearly one month to the day after claiming a national championship with a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and a roster loaded with future NFL players, the Florida State coaching staff landed one of the nation's top recruiting classes.
The group featured 29 players with an average star rating of 3.59; it was ranked No. 4, behind only Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.
As he stood before a roomful of reporters that afternoon, then-head coach Jimbo Fisher lauded the group for its star potential, its versatility and its depth of talent. He was particularly excited because the Seminoles signed at least one player for every position on the field.
"It's one of the most complete classes we've been able to sign since we've been here," Fisher said.
Now that five seasons have passed, the last of those players have finally finished their college careers -- six were on the Seminoles' roster this past season while a few others were at other schools -- and it's time to look back at how the entire class panned out.
As you'll see below, there were a few legitimate stars to come from the group, most notably tailback Dalvin Cook, but there also were a large number of busts.
Of the 29 signees, only 10 ended up starting for at least one full season at Florida State and just two are on NFL active rosters. Ten never contributed much more than serving as a backup, and a staggering 11 ended up transferring to other schools or giving up football before exhausting their eligibility.
Here is a closer look at each player from the Class of 2014 (listed from highest player rating to lowest):
Noteworthy: After playing receiver for his first two seasons, switched to safety as a junior and actually became a part-time starter. Then moved back to a backup receiver role as a senior.
Seasons as a starter: Part of one.
Highlight of college career: Weeks after moving to safety in 2016, recorded team-high 10 tackles at N.C. State.
NFL status: Got a rookie tryout with the New Orleans Saints
Noteworthy: Broke FSU's records for single-season and all-time rushing yardage.
Seasons as a starter: Two-plus.
Highlight of college career: First player in ACC history to rack up more than 4,000 rushing yards in three seasons.
NFL status: Second-round pick and current starter for the Minnesota Vikings.
Noteworthy: Led FSU in receiving as a sophomore and junior.
Seasons as a starter: Two-plus.
Highlight of college career: Became the third player in school history, joining Ron Sellers and Craphonso Thorpe, to post multiple 200-yard receiving games.
NFL status: Played in 7 games last season with the New York Giants; on injured reserve with the Miami Dolphins.
Noteworthy: Started every game he played in as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Seasons as a starter: Three-plus.
Highlight of college career: Was named Most Outstanding defensive lineman after senior season.
NFL status: Will be available in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Noteworthy: Sustained major ankle injury early in Florida State career. Left team before redshirt senior season in 2018.
Seasons as a starter: None
Highlight of college career: Played on scout team.
NFL status: None
Noteworthy: Was a key contributor on defense and special teams all four years he was at Florida State.
Seasons as a starter: Parts of three seasons.
Highlight of college career: Recovered a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown against rival Florida in 2017.
NFL status: Was released in preseason by Seattle Seahawks, has received interest from other NFL teams.
