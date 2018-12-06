Nearly one month to the day after claiming a national championship with a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and a roster loaded with future NFL players, the Florida State coaching staff landed one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

The group featured 29 players with an average star rating of 3.59; it was ranked No. 4, behind only Alabama, Ohio State and LSU.

As he stood before a roomful of reporters that afternoon, then-head coach Jimbo Fisher lauded the group for its star potential, its versatility and its depth of talent. He was particularly excited because the Seminoles signed at least one player for every position on the field.

"It's one of the most complete classes we've been able to sign since we've been here," Fisher said.

Now that five seasons have passed, the last of those players have finally finished their college careers -- six were on the Seminoles' roster this past season while a few others were at other schools -- and it's time to look back at how the entire class panned out.

As you'll see below, there were a few legitimate stars to come from the group, most notably tailback Dalvin Cook, but there also were a large number of busts.

Of the 29 signees, only 10 ended up starting for at least one full season at Florida State and just two are on NFL active rosters. Ten never contributed much more than serving as a backup, and a staggering 11 ended up transferring to other schools or giving up football before exhausting their eligibility.

Here is a closer look at each player from the Class of 2014 (listed from highest player rating to lowest):

