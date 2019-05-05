Ole Miss center Dominik Olejniczak, a 7-foot, 260-pound grad transfer, has decided to play his final season with the Seminoles. He announced his decision Sunday on his Instagram account: "Last college ride, let’s make it a good one."

Florida State was expected to bring in at least one additional big man for the 2019-'20 season following the graduation of Christ Koumadje and the early departure of Mfiondu Kabengele, and the Seminoles apparently have found their man.

Olejniczak, a native of Poland, started his college career at Drake before transferring to Ole Miss following his freshman season. He spent the next two seasons with the Rebels, alternating in and out of the starting lineup.

This past season, he started 22 of 33 games and averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also led the team with 30 blocked shots.

Olejniczak's commitment comes three weeks after the Seminoles signed junior college combo guard RayQuan Evans.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton is replacing six of the top eight scorers from a team that reached the ACC championship game and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

