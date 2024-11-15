A closer look at 2025 QB target Carter Smith through eyes of his coach

Florida State is back in the market for a class of 2025 quarterback after the decommitment of Tramell Jones from the Seminoles on Thursday. The name that we keep hearing the most in connection with replacing Jones in FSU's recruiting class is four-star prospect Carter Smith. The Fort Myers (Fla.) Vero Beach High product committed to Michigan last November but opened back up his recruitment at the end of October and since then his name has been connected to Florida State. As of now, it looks like the battle for Smith is down to Wisconsin and FSU. He is currently scheduled to take an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend. Smith is also reported to have set an official visit with the Seminoles and will visit FSU on the final weekend of the season when they take on Florida.

Charles Fishbein and I spoke with Smith's private quarterback coach Ken Mastrole who works with him in the offseason. Mastrole played quarterback at Maryland and Rhode Island before spending five seasons playing pro football, including a short stint with the Chicago Bears in the NFL and with the Amsterdam Admirals and Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe. He has worked with a number of NFL quarterbacks as a private coach, including Teddy Bridgewater and Gardner Minshew.

"Carter's been a kid, really, a lot of these kids today are getting caught up, you see the talent on the field, you see maybe their potential upside, right?" Mastrole said. "But a lot of guys don't get to know them as how they're wired, or what are their hidden agendas, what are they looking for, what's backed from the family. So there is a lot of outside stuff, rather than just boiling it down to how talented he is, can he help the program and the offense that they run? And he is just doing this more because he loves football? That's the true tale of the tape." Mastrole also draws an interesting comparison between Smith and former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis. "Carter's a guy, honestly, he's got a tremendous amount of upside," continued Mastrole. "He just broke the league, county or southwest Florida passing record. But he's also so talented in terms of running. I know his upside as a passer is going to steadily improve. He's been such a phenomenal athlete where he'll take it and run, he's got that linebacker mentally. I kind of relate it to that Jordan Travis style where he is more run, run, run and then over the years he's just developed into such a better passer at Florida State. Carter's got that upside. But the thing I really like is he's all about ball."



Mastrole also spoke about why he believes Smith reopened his recruitment and what kind of fit he might be at Florida State. "He was fully committed to Michigan, not wavering, nothing, in terms of like when he commits somewhere, he's making that commitment. But outside circumstances, things (like) if you're not going to be the same partner to me that I'm being to you, that's probably why he decommitted from it and went looking elsewhere," said Mastrole. "But I think if this evolves and happens, it's a phenomenal fit. It's a great fit for Florida State and they should be excited about it."

