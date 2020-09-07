With that in mind, here's a look at some of the noteworthy names from Florida State's opening depth chart of 2020:

Warren Thompson

The redshirt sophomore receiver made plenty of headlines -- and almost got kicked off the team -- for some social media posts he made when camp first began. Now, he's on track to make the first start of his college career.

Thompson, Tamorrion Terry and Keyshawn Helton are penciled in as the starting trio for the Seminoles on Saturday.

"Obviously, as we went through that situation, we had some real conversations," Norvell said on Monday. "That's part of life. ... I love Warren. I really do. The type of young man he is, the heart he has.

"We were able to work through that process, and Warren has just continued to develop and put himself in that position."

Thompson, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, has six catches in his career heading into 2020.

Maurice Smith

When the preseason began, there figured to be a two-way battle for the starting center spot between fifth-year seniors Andrew Boselli and Baveon Johnson. But when Norvell was asked about that competition a few weeks ago, he made sure to throw another name into the mix as well: Maurice Smith.

It turned out to be pretty prescient of the head coach as Smith, a redshirt freshman who started two games last year at left guard, has won the starting center spot for the Seminoles. Johnson is now the starting right guard, and Boselli and Brady Scott are now backups.

"Super athletic, super powerful for his size," FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said of Smith. "His athleticism and strength allows him to be extremely flexible up there."

Dillingham said offensive line coach Alex Atkins has worked with Smith on the mental part of the game as well, which is always a critical part of playing the center position. The coaches have clearly been impressed with the 6-foot-3, 286-pounder.

"His versatility up front is essential for us," Dillingham said. "And he's done a really good job mentally."

Renardo Green

Green was a backup cornerback last year as a true freshman. Now, he's put himself in position to be a starting safety in the season opener of 2020. He shares an "or" with Travis Jay at the free safety spot.