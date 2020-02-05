News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 21:42:17 -0600') }} football Edit

'A different reality' ... New coaches see power of FSU Football brand

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

They know what it's like to be at smaller schools and have a major college football power swoop in right before National Signing Day.

It happened to some of them at Memphis and Marshall, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas. They did all their due diligence -- identified the prospect, cultivated the relationship and secured the commitment -- only to see a bigger program snatch the player away in the 11th hour.

Now, they know what it's like to be on the other side.

"It's a different reality," said first-year Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who was on Mike Norvell's staff at Memphis. "It doesn't affect the evaluation process, but it does affect the recruiting process."

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Facing the time crunch that comes with putting together a signing class in less than two months, the Seminoles were late arrivals with several of their 2020 signees. Instead of developing relationships over a year or more, they sometimes had to win players and families over in a matter of days.

Perhaps the most drastic cases were the three prospects who came in for official visits this past weekend -- linebacker DJ Lundy, defensive end TJ Davis and defensive back Sidney Williams.

All three were strongly considering other schools before FSU came through with offers over the last week or two. All three ended up signing with the Seminoles.

"That's part of the reason why I came here," said FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who worked at TCU before joining Norvell's staff. "I was already at a really strong program, with the ability to sell the product. But to be able to come here -- the area that you're in for players and the ability to sell Florida State -- it's a strong brand."

While Thomsen already knew what type of clout Florida State has in recruiting circles, he still was impressed to see it play out in person.

The prime example came when he went to visit Irwin County High School in south Georgia in mid-January. At the time, the Indians' star player, Lundy, was considering Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCLA and others.

Thomsen didn't even know much about Lundy when he arrived, and he also had no idea whether the talented defender would give FSU a second look with National Signing Day looming in just a couple weeks.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}