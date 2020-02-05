Facing the time crunch that comes with putting together a signing class in less than two months, the Seminoles were late arrivals with several of their 2020 signees. Instead of developing relationships over a year or more, they sometimes had to win players and families over in a matter of days.



Perhaps the most drastic cases were the three prospects who came in for official visits this past weekend -- linebacker DJ Lundy, defensive end TJ Davis and defensive back Sidney Williams.

All three were strongly considering other schools before FSU came through with offers over the last week or two. All three ended up signing with the Seminoles.

"That's part of the reason why I came here," said FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who worked at TCU before joining Norvell's staff. "I was already at a really strong program, with the ability to sell the product. But to be able to come here -- the area that you're in for players and the ability to sell Florida State -- it's a strong brand."

While Thomsen already knew what type of clout Florida State has in recruiting circles, he still was impressed to see it play out in person.

The prime example came when he went to visit Irwin County High School in south Georgia in mid-January. At the time, the Indians' star player, Lundy, was considering Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCLA and others.

Thomsen didn't even know much about Lundy when he arrived, and he also had no idea whether the talented defender would give FSU a second look with National Signing Day looming in just a couple weeks.