'A different reality' ... New coaches see power of FSU Football brand
They know what it's like to be at smaller schools and have a major college football power swoop in right before National Signing Day.
It happened to some of them at Memphis and Marshall, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas. They did all their due diligence -- identified the prospect, cultivated the relationship and secured the commitment -- only to see a bigger program snatch the player away in the 11th hour.
Now, they know what it's like to be on the other side.
"It's a different reality," said first-year Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who was on Mike Norvell's staff at Memphis. "It doesn't affect the evaluation process, but it does affect the recruiting process."
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Facing the time crunch that comes with putting together a signing class in less than two months, the Seminoles were late arrivals with several of their 2020 signees. Instead of developing relationships over a year or more, they sometimes had to win players and families over in a matter of days.
Perhaps the most drastic cases were the three prospects who came in for official visits this past weekend -- linebacker DJ Lundy, defensive end TJ Davis and defensive back Sidney Williams.
All three were strongly considering other schools before FSU came through with offers over the last week or two. All three ended up signing with the Seminoles.
"That's part of the reason why I came here," said FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who worked at TCU before joining Norvell's staff. "I was already at a really strong program, with the ability to sell the product. But to be able to come here -- the area that you're in for players and the ability to sell Florida State -- it's a strong brand."
While Thomsen already knew what type of clout Florida State has in recruiting circles, he still was impressed to see it play out in person.
The prime example came when he went to visit Irwin County High School in south Georgia in mid-January. At the time, the Indians' star player, Lundy, was considering Virginia Tech, Georgia, UCLA and others.
Thomsen didn't even know much about Lundy when he arrived, and he also had no idea whether the talented defender would give FSU a second look with National Signing Day looming in just a couple weeks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news