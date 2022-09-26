Florida State had some subtle depth chart updates ahead of the Wake Forest game on Saturday.

Fabien Lovett and Jarrett Jackson are listed as "or" co-starters at defensive tackle. Lovett walked out on the practice field with a boot on his right foot and a cane in his left hand.

Robert Scott and Darius Washington are also listed as "or" co-starters at left tackle. Scott had a boot on his foot. Washington earned the start as FSU used its third offensive line starting combination in four games.

Trey Benson and Sam McCall are also in the "or" co-starters at one kick return spot alongside Mycah Pittman.

All other positions remain the same, including Amari Gainer as a backup linebacker to Tatum Bethune. Gainer has missed a few games, with Brendan Gant earning more reps.