Florida State football coach Mike Norvell talked Monday night for the first time since his new contract extension was announced last week.

Coming off FSU's first 10-win season since 2016, Norvell, who was previously under contract through 2026 with an average annual salary of $4.4 million, is now under contract through 2029 at an average of more than $8 million annually for the next seven years.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity. I've always been grateful for the opportunity to lead this program from the first day that I came here as we've gone through these first few years," Norvell said at the first stop on the Seminole Booster Spring Tour in Pensacola. "The belief in what we're doing and how we're doing it. The growth that you've seen in all areas, on the field, off the field, how our guys are representing Florida State. The support from the president, the board of trustees, Michael Alford as athletic director, in all places.

"That is something that I'm honored to have that opportunity and I'm grateful for the support that they've given and the belief that they've shown in not just where we are but where we're going."

From there, what Norvell said next surely sounds like music to the ears of the FSU fanbase. With the Seminoles coming off their best season by far since Jimbo Fisher abruptly left FSU to become the head coach at Texas A&M, Norvell made it clear that he's here for the long haul.

While he said he doesn't like to get heavily involved in contract negotiations, he said that was one thing he was adamant about.

"It was important to me that the administration knew this is where I wanted to be. When you look at the longevity of the extension, that was something that I desired because I really love it here. I love being in Tallahassee. I love representing Florida State. I love the potential of where we're going and what that's going to mean," Norvell said. "When I came here, it wasn't just for a quick fix. We wanted to do this the right way and I believe that we have. It's been a real journey. It's been a real process. There's been good and there's bad, but the foundation is something that I never lost focus on. Making sure that as we set and establish that the right way so that as we have experienced some success, now it's about building upon that and being able to sustain that and grow to the elite level to where this program ultimately needs to be. Like I said, I'm grateful for the administration for seeing that growth, believing in those steps and knowing what's ahead with what we're doing."

