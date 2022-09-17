Johnny Wilson wanted a fresh start. He said in his first interview at Florida State back in January that he felt he wasn’t used properly at Arizona State and had battled injuries, all of which prompted him to explore the transfer portal. When Mike Norvell reached out to him, he remembered back to Norvell’s time as offensive coordinator at Arizona State and how the FSU head coach developed one of his favorite wide receivers, Jaelen Strong. He bet on Norvell and moved across the country in an effort to recover the prestige he had as a four-star recruit, the No. 104 overall prospect and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2020 class. It hasn’t taken much time for Wilson’s faith to be rewarded. After his monster showing Friday night at Louisville, Wilson already has more receiving yards (260) and touchdown catches (two) in three games with the Seminoles than he did in eight games over two seasons with the Sun Devils (243 yards and one touchdown). “Honestly, for me it’s been sticking to the process,” Wilson said. “My first two years weren’t the best for me, personally. But just coming here, being able to get a new opportunity to showcase what I have to offer to a team and be able to be a part of something bigger than just myself. Everyone on this team works hard.



“For me, coming here, it was just, ‘Do your job.’ That’s all coach Norvell preaches, ‘Be you, do your job and everything will take care of itself.’ For me, it’s just when a play is called, do my job. If the ball is coming to me, make a play, it’s an opportunity. I’ve just been really focused on football, limiting distractions and trying to get better everyday.” Wilson was seen as one of the biggest wild cards on the roster. Moving like a wide receiver instead of tight end while standing 6-foot-7, he’s the type of physical specimen who should be first off the bus. But he’s battled injuries – he played in just five games last season at ASU due to a hamstring ailment – and struggled to consistently catch the ball. The latter was on display this past spring at FSU where he seemingly alternated good and bad practices. It was improved this preseason and has carried over into the season in a significant way. Friday’s game, which Wilson finished with a career-high 149 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, was a culmination of all that growth. Big plays in the open field and unguardable in the red zone, as he was on what would be the game-winning touchdown catch. “Johnny has been incredible. Just his growth from spring practice to this fall, we believe we’ve got a special player there,” Norvell said. “He seized the moment. His size, his speed, going and attacking the ball, it was a really, really impressive performance. Tate (Rodemaker) put the ball in good places for him. To see those two connecting, that’s what it’s all about.” Wilson was a productive target for starting quarterback Jordan Travis early in the game. He had a key third-down-conversion catch on the Seminoles’ first series and recorded three catches for 46 yards before Travis left with an injury. But Wilson’s real value came once Travis went down and Rodemaker was thrown into the game, establishing himself as quite a safety blanket.

