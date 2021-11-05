A.J. Duffy, other FSU commits discuss Seminoles' progress, future goals

There are some things you can't control in football, and injuries are at the top of the list. Unfortunately for former IMG Academy quarterback A.J. Duffy, that reality hit home for him when he sustained a finger injury that ended his high school career with just two games remaining on the schedule.

Duffy spoke with Warchant about where his mind is now at after that setback, and he also explained the extent of the injury.

"It's still pretty swollen and stiff," Duffy said. "It's [in] a splint. It happened on the second drive of the Auburn game [last week]. Right now, I have this week off, and then I start back at my old school on Monday. I lifted lower body today and then worked out with my dad on mainly just footwork and pocket movement. Getting ready for college at FSU.

"I think if I really wanted to, I could grip a ball and throw it in about three weeks. But I'm going to let it heal all the way before I do something. But I will certainly be ready for spring ball at FSU. I'll also be at the FSU-Miami game for sure."

Duffy transferred to IMG for his senior year to help prepare him for the college game. But now that he can't finish the season, he thought it made more sense to return home to California.

"I try not to be too negative about the situation because I didn't get to go out how I wanted to with the season, and my high school career is over," the four-star quarterback said. "In a sense, I get a chance to come home and be with the family a month earlier before I go to college. Football-wise, I can't play and help the team, so that hurts. I learned so much at IMG Academy this season. Waking up early, seeing what college is going to be like. Developing my body, practice, treatment, school in the afternoon. It was a really big jump start to college."

While he won't be able to play the rest of his high school season, Duffy won't be too far away from the game. He plans to train with his father, longtime high school coach Pete Duffy.

"I feel like if I'm not able to play, I would rather be with my family before college and train with my dad," he said. "Because at the end of the day, he's the one that's really got me to this point with coaching and development. I'm not going to say I didn't get better while I was there at IMG Academy. But he's been my guy from the start, training, everything. I feel he's the best at what he does."