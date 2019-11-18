Which, unless it was Stoops, was how it was ALWAYS going to be.



Florida State wasn't going to be able to poach someone else's coach until the regular season is over. That's how college football works. Sure, you can go hire a guy who is currently retired, but if you want someone who is actually active, well, you're going to have to wait.

And so that's what I'm stressing to everyone right now (myself included): Patience.

You want the Baylor coach? Well, the Bears' last game is in two weeks.

You want the Iowa State coach? Same thing.

You want Venables or another Power 5 assistant coach? Again, you're at least going to have to wait until the regular season is over -- and you might have to wait until they play their championship game.

This is all normal.

I talked to a few fellow media members around the country today about coaching searches at the schools they cover. To get a feel for how those were conducted, how the fan base felt during that time, and if the school eventually landed its No. 1 choice.

First up: Florida

Remember that one? It was only a couple of years ago that Jim "Don't call me a shark-lover" McElwain was fired in the middle of the season -- on Oct. 29, to be exact.

The Gators didn't hire Dan Mullen until Nov. 26.

That was four full weeks of wonder and worry for the orange and blue. And remember, Mullen wasn't the first choice. Chip Kelly was interviewed. The Gators' administration flew a small contingent up to New England to interview him. Plenty of school leaders and fans wanted Scott Frost as well. Willie Taggart was also a name floated out there as a possibility in the early days of that search.

Because UF athletics director Scott Stricklin had just come from Mississippi State to work at Florida, it might seem like a no-brainer that he would poach Mullen from the same school. But he apparently was genuinely hesitant about doing that to his alma mater. And Kelly and Frost were seemingly higher up on the wish list.