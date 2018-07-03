CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Adrian Peterson AP Images

RELATED: Looking at the top-ranked QBs in Rivals.com's history The off-season is a time for reflection and at Rivals.com we thought it would be interesting to take a look at our highest ranked players in history by position. Today we look at the running backs led by a high school, college and NFL legend.

Adrian Peterson - No. 1, 2004

Recruiting: The top-ranked player in the 2004 class, Peterson picked Oklahoma although there were many attempts by Texas A&M, USC and other programs until the end. Arkansas, Texas, Miami, UCLA and others were also involved. Overview: In three seasons with the Sooners, Peterson rushed for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns. The seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson has had a wildly successful NFL career rushing for more than 12,000 yards with 99 scores and being named to the Pro Bowl seven times. Farrell’s take: The best running back I’ve seen in all of my years of scouting, Peterson was a rarity at the time – a standup runner who was a big target but could just bounce off people or make them miss regardless. He was a freak of nature and I don’t know if we’ll see anyone as good in a long time even with the talented names below.

Najee Harris - No. 1 in 2017

Najee Harris AP Images

Recruiting: Harris made an early commitment to Alabama but Michigan tried to flip him late and Cal among other Pac-12 schools were trying to stay involved until the end. Even at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, there were rumors that Harris could switch his pledge to the Wolverines. Overview: In a loaded backfield during his freshman season, Harris finished with 370 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Harris should be the second option in Alabama’s backfield this season behind Damien Harris. Farrell’s take: Harris drew some comparisons to Peterson and some even had the bravery to say he was more talented out of high school, but he’s a tick behind. He’s an elite talent however who should break out this season. He has size, speed, can catch the ball and can make people miss with great balance when hit.

Bryce Brown - No. 1, 2009

Bryce Brown AP Images

Recruiting: Brown’s recruiting was a mess which included an “advisor” with questionable motives. He initially committed to Miami but then backed off that pledge and signed with Tennessee after National Signing Day. Oregon, Clemson, USC, Kansas State and others were also involved. According to reports, there was also consideration for Brown to skip college and play in the CFL instead. Overview: Brown played one season at Tennessee, then transferred to Kansas State when then-Vols coach Lane Kiffin left for the USC job, played one year in Manhattan, Kan., and then entered the NFL Draft. He ended up being a seventh-round selection and rushed for 1,076 yards in the pros. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. Farrell’s take: Brown’s college career didn’t pan out but don’t be fooled, this kid was a freak in high school. He could do it all – run between the tackles, bounce it outside, make you miss, run you over and catch the ball better than either Peterson or Harris. The fact that he was even drafted and got a shot as a starter in the NFL after a negligible college career speaks to his ability.

Reggie Bush - No. 2, 2003

Reggie Bush AP Images

Recruiting: USC was always considered the front-runner for Bush and he made his commitment public at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Stanford, Texas, Notre Dame and others were also involved. Overview: In three seasons at USC, Bush rushed for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns and added 1,301 receiving yards and 13 scores. He was the second pick overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. In a pro career that spanned a decade, Bush had 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards and 54 offensive touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Bush should have been No. 1 his year, but Ernie Sims won out. I have always been a huge fan of Bush out of high school and his film is one of the best you will ever see. He was so explosive and dynamic and had such great top-end speed he was impossible to touch. His college career and high draft status were not unexpected.

Joe McKnight - No. 2, 2007

Joe McKnight AP Images

Recruiting: McKnight picked USC over LSU and others on National Signing Day. He was rated as the second-best prospect in the 2007 class behind only quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Overview: In three seasons at USC, McKnight had an up-and-down career where he showed flashes of brilliance but he also had medical problems and off-the-field issues. He finished with 2,213 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. In a four-year NFL career, McKnight had 505 rushing yards but no rushing TDs. On Dec. 1, 2016 McKnight was shot and killed in what has been described as a road rage incident in Terrytown, La. Farrell’s take: McKnight was supposed to be the next Reggie Bush at USC and that didn’t quite work out but he certainly was dynamic in high school. He was more of a speed guy and make-you-miss guy than anything else but he was amazing at working in space. It’s so odd to me that he’s gone. I just can’t wrap my head around kids I covered in high school being deceased. Watch his highlight film if you want to be entertained. He was fun to watch.

Cam Akers - No. 3, 2017

Cam Akers AP Images

Recruiting: In late December of his senior season, Akers committed to Florida State over Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State and home-state Ole Miss. He had previously been committed to Alabama. Akers was rated as the second-best RB in the class behind Najee Harris. Overview: In his freshman season at Florida State, Akers led the team in rushing with 1,024 yards and tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns. He should be a major focal point in FSU’s offense this season. Farrell’s take: Akers vs. Harris, that was the debate in 2017 and we ended up ranking both of them in the top three. So far Akers has broken out while Harris is stuck in a depth chart situation at Alabama. Akers was a beast in high school playing quarterback but running the ball like a running back. He was so fast and powerful it’s easy to see why he was one of our highest-ranked backs ever.

Lorenzo Booker - No. 3, 2002

AP Images

Recruiting: Booker pulled a surprise when he announced. Most people expected him to pick Notre Dame - and there were reports that the five-star running back had already told the Irish coaching staff he was coming - but Booker committed to Florida State instead. USC and Washington were also under serious consideration. Overview: A third-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft, Booker had a below-average NFL career where he finished with more receiving yards than rushing yards. He scored no touchdowns in the league. Farrell’s take: Booker’s career never really took off but he was amazing in high school, a speedy back who was so elusive and quick it was hard to lay a hand on him at times. He was also an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could have been a slot receiver at the next level with ease.

Chris Wells - No. 3, 2006

Chris Wells AP Images

Recruiting: Wells committed to Ohio State in his junior year shortly after National Signing Day, nearly a year before he signed with the Buckeyes. Miami, Michigan and USC were also considered throughout his recruitment but from early on Ohio State was going to be tough to beat. Overview: Wells rushed for 3,382 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes and he was a first-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals. During his time with the Cardinals, Wells totaled 2,471 yards and 24 scores in four seasons. But after looking for other options in the league and tearing his ACL, he never signed with another team. Farrell’s take: Wells was a beast in high school, a big back who could plow between the tackles but also had the feet to bounce it outside. He wasn’t an elusive back but he got stronger as the game went on and wore down defenses and his career in college was no surprise. A first-round talent, he didn’t have a great NFL career but overall he was one of the best big backs I’ve seen out of high school.

Leonard Fournette - No. 4, 2014

Leonard Fournette AP Images

Recruiting: Fournette picked LSU over Alabama at the Under Armour All-America Game. The Tigers were considered the favorite for a long time. Texas also tried to make a run at the five-star running back. Overview: Fournette carried the ball 616 times in three seasons - including 300 carries in his sophomore season - for 3,830 yards and 40 rushing touchdowns. In his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine scores, good for eighth-best in the league. Farrell’s take: The Adrian Peterson comparisons for Fournette never made sense to me as he had a completely different running style. However, he was a physical and dominant back who would rather run over someone than run around them. His speed at the high school level was off the charts and it translated to college and beyond. Injuries have been his only issue.

Johnathan Gray - No. 5, 2012

AP Images