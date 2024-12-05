A multi-year target, Kevin Wynn is 'unlike any other player in the country'

From the onset of the season, it was evident that it would be a real battle to keep Wynn in the fold, as in-state Georgia was the first to push back. As the Seminoles' season spiraled, visits to USC, Texas and South Carolina in subsequent weeks stoked the fire even further. At one point, sources suggested that a flip to South Carolina was very likely after back-to-back visits. Yet the Seminoles held on, getting Wynn back on campus for the season finale against Florida.

Wynn committed to Florida State following his official visit to Tallahassee on June 24. He originally chose the Seminoles over Georgia, Texas, South Carolina — all of which he took visits in 2024.

A four-star prospect and Rivals250 member, the 6-foot-4 and 320-pound Wynn is the No. 134 prospect in the country and is also considered to be the No. 8 defensive tackle prospect in the cycle.

On a day when Florida State rocketed up the class rankings due to multiple flips (both expected and unexpected), perhaps one of the most crucial wins of the 2025 cycle was the retaining and signing of Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County defensive tackle Kevin Wynn .

"I'm really excited about being able to hold onto Kevin," FSU coach Mike Norvell said during his signing day press conference. "It was a battle. I think Odell (Haggins) did a wonderful job throughout it building a relationship with everybody around. I love the young man. I was on the phone with him late last night. That's when he told me he was solidifying that commitment and I'm just so excited about what he's going to bring into this program on and off the field. He's the total package."

An early offer for the 2025 class, Wynn is a prospect that Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have had circled for multiple years. The Seminoles were the first program to offer Wynn and, for much of his early recruitment, seemed to set the pace. The trend continued as Florida State was the first school for Wynn to bring his family with him on a visit. Now he has signed with Florida State after thoroughly evaluating other options.

"He's definitely one of those guys throughout this process that's been pinpointed the last couple of years," Norvell said. "To see a guy with his size, he's got tremendous explosive get-off. He's such an impactful player. The way that he moves, he's unlike anybody else in the country in my opinion. He's so explosive."

Wynn just finished his senior season where he totaled 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, one fumble and three field goals blocked.

With the loss of other commitments along the defensive line earlier in the season, the retention of Wynn in the class became paramount for Mike Norvell and his staff. The next challenge becomes figuring out exactly how Wynn fits into new defensive coordinator Tony White's defensive scheme.

"As we transition into a new year, obviously we're going to attack on defense," Norvell began. "That's going to be something that we're going to do, and he is somebody that we've identified that that is the greatest trait in him. I think he's listed at 320, might be a little bit more than that, but I'm definitely excited about the playmaking ability that he brings into this program. I think that he will have a chance to make an early impact."

Norvell admitted the obvious. It's hard to transition to the trenches at the college level. But even still Norvell believes that Wynn can come in and make an impact early in his career.