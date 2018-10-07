MIAMI GARDENS — If things had ended differently, it was a play that would have been etched indelibly in the lore of one of college football’s greatest rivalries.

Instead, it likely will be no more than a footnote — one that the author didn’t even seem excited to talk about Saturday night.

With Florida State already leading by 13 points early in the third quarter Saturday, Seminoles sophomore D.J. Matthews snared a short, bouncing punt at his own 26-yard line, split several Miami defenders and raced untouched for a 74-yard touchdown.

The play gave the underdog Seminoles a 27-7 lead over the heavily favored Hurricanes and, at the time, appeared to be the latest decisive special-teams play in a series that has featured so many.

But once Miami scored three late touchdowns to claim a 28-27 victory, the excitement about the return seemed to be washed away with the pain and frustration of the night.

Instead of a landmark moment, it was almost an afterthought.

“I read the bounce, [saw] a couple guys surrounding me," said Matthews, who was almost matter-of-fact when explaining to reporters how the play developed. "I kinda hesitated to throw them off, make them go into different lanes, and then I just hit the crease. And I had good blocks from my teammates — they sealed a lot of the guys off.”

Matthews originally lined up beyond the 30-yard line to field the punt from Miami’s Jack Spicer, but he backed up about five yards when he saw it was coming in low and short. After catching the ball on the bounce, Matthews paused for just a moment and then split a group of five Miami defenders near the left sideline.

From there, Matthews got nice blocks from teammates Hamsah Nasirildeen, Keith Gavin and Johnathan Vickers, then outran Spicer to the end zone. Freshman Anthony Grant also did a good job of avoiding a block-in-the-back penalty near the end of the return.