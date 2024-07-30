Florida State held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce the head coach for its women's lacrosse program, the university's newest addition to its athletic portfolio.

Sara Tisdale, a well-known program builder and championship winner, will lead the newest FSU athletic program, which begins their first season in the spring of 2026.

An institution like FSU, with a rich history of winning championships in Division I athletics and achieving success in academics, requires an elite staff to shape its athletes from raw talent to stars on and off the field. Athletic director Michael Alford brings in Tisdale to build the program from its infancy into a championship contender.

When asked about the steps that were taken during the hiring process, Tisdale wasn’t shy about the eagerness she felt to arrive in Tallahassee and get the ball rolling towards building a contender.

“Michael (Alford) and I, we’ve always stayed in touch,” Tisdale said. “When lacrosse came on his radar, we did talk about it early on. That immediately planted the idea in my mind of, ‘Could we become Florida State Seminoles?’ for my wife and I … For us, there was never a hesitation or a moment of thought about ‘Do we want to do this?’ It was an immediate yes.”

This being the first lacrosse program at Florida State, questions arose regarding the growing pains that could come with building such a young program from the ground up. Tisdale quickly reassured a group of boosters and media gathered at the Champions Club that her confidence in her ability to recruit players to a school of such prestige is riding high.

“When there’s a phone call placed and it’s Florida State calling, people already know they’re getting a great degree and they’re going to be a part of an excellent athletic department,” Tisdale said. “… A lot of student-athletes want to be down south. If I could build programs in the Northwest where it snows, I think building a program down here in Tallahassee will be a slam dunk.”



