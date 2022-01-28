A program kryptonite? Ham-alytics explores FSU Hoops' history vs. the zone

There’s no question for this year’s group -- the 2021-22 FSU men’s basketball team -- there is one thing the offense prefers not to see in the half court. As a fan, you know it. You dread it. And Georgia Tech used it Wednesday night to rattle the Seminoles. Of all the four-letter words used around the training facility, “zone” may be the dirtiest one of them all this year. But has breaking down the zone always been this big of a problem for head coach Leonard Hamilton and company? Is it an issue for the program as a whole? Or is it more of a case-by-case basis, depending on each year's given roster? Ham-alytics has the answer. Additionally, we examine how much FSU’s remaining ACC opponents use zone principles defensively. Let’s dive in. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

When Leonard Hamilton spots the zone, is FSU Basketball seeing its kryptonite? (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

FSU Basketball vs. zone defense: By the numbers

Using Synergy Sports’ data, we could go back as far as the 2003-04 season -- Leonard Hamilton’s second in Tallahassee -- to mine for insights. For the purposes of this exercise, we’ll go back 10 seasons to determine if there is truth to zone defenses being "kryptonite" for Hamilton’s program. Using Synergy's research of basic efficiency metrics (points per possession), the chart below will show FSU’s report card against the zone. For context, anything higher than 50 in the "National Percentile" column is considered an above-average finish in Division-I basketball.

FSU Basketball vs. zone defense Season National Rank National Percentile 2021-22 250 30 2020-21 72 72 2019-20 121 66 2018-19 269 25 2017-18 133 63 2016-17 123 66 2015-16 216 39 2014-15 170 53 2013-14 169 52 2012-13 83 60 Average Finish 161 52.6

There you have it -- in seven of the past 10 seasons, Florida State has actually been an above-average team at breaking down zone defenses. And in four of the five seasons coming into 2021-22, the Seminoles were actually above-average. Has the program been elite at any point? No, and there have been a few down seasons, including thus far in 2021-22. But by definition, the program has been average to slightly above-average at efficiently scoring against zone. One final thing to keep in mind: No matter the season, an offense will see man principles exponentially more frequently than zone principles when executing in the half court.

The rest of the slate: Who uses zone?

Now that we've defined what the program is against zone, let's focus on what comes next. Judging by usage rate through the games of Jan. 27, which of Florida State's remaining opponents uses zone defense and how much do they use it? This chart will list the remaining competition in chronological order, from next opponent through the end of the regular season.

Zone Defense Usage, FSU's remaining opponents Opponent Zone Usage (Percent of possessions) Virginia Tech 0.2% Clemson* 2.5% Wake Forest 0.9% Pittsburgh 15.5% North Carolina 0.2% Duke 4.4% Boston College 3.3% Virginia 0.0% Notre Dame 12.2% North Carolina State 1.5%