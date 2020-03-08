Trent Forrest was the first one on the ladder Saturday night. And when he came into the interview room afterward, he was carrying with him the ACC Championship sign that was placed on the basket following Florida State's 80-62 victory over Boston College. He made sure it was going with him when he walked out of the Tucker Center. ** Spring Special: Sign up and get six bonus months and a $50 eCard to Garnet & Gold **

It was obvious before, during and after the game how much Trent Forrest has meant to Florida State fans. He got a rousing ovation when he was introduced during the Senior Day festivities, and then he got a thunderous roar when he checked out of the game in the final minutes.

Game official Ted Valentine even made sure to hold Forrest on the court while Boston College shot a free throw so he could soak up the applause longer. And after the game, it was obvious how much winning the ACC regular-season championship meant to Forrest. He knows there is still plenty out there for the Seminoles to accomplish in March. But he was going to enjoy the historical regular season he and his teammates just completed. He even had a piece of the net tied around his ear as he answered questions from the media. "Cutting down the nets, I mean it's been a long time coming," Forrest said. "From where we started when I first got here until now, being one of the top teams in the ACC, you think about the journey and you think about the process you've been through to get here. "So, my emotions have kind of been all over the place."

Seniors Dominik Olejniczak and Trent Forrest were honored before Saturday's game. (Associated Press)

Fellow senior Dominik Olejniczak has only been in Tallahassee for one season after transferring to FSU from Ole Miss. And while he expected the Seminoles to be good in his one year in garnet and gold, he's not sure he thought they'd be going 16-4 in the ACC, 26-5 overall and entering this week's conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. "I chose this program because I knew Coach Ham {Leonard Hamilton} did a really good job and they had been winning," said Olejniczak, who scored a season-high 14 points in the win on Saturday. "So I knew I was going to come here and we were going to have a good season. But I wasn't expecting to be an ACC champion." Neither, frankly, was Forrest. Not when he first arrived at Florida State anyway. He smiled on Saturday night when asked what his mindset was back then, when he signed with a program that was in the midst of a four-year drought of not making the NCAA Tournament. "You always have the dream," Forrest said. "You talk about it. About winning the ACC Championship and things like that. But I honestly didn't know. With Florida State being known as a football school traditionally, I just didn't know. "I trusted in the coaches, though, when they first came to recruit me. Some of the stuff that they would tell me that we could do with just my class and what I would be able to accomplish here. And just looking back on it, it's crazy that they kind of called it back then." Forrest soon will play in his fourth NCAA Tournament. He's already leaving as the all-time winningest player in Florida State history. His name will be remembered forever among Seminole fans, and their love for him was evident for all on Saturday. From the time he walked onto the court with his family to the time that he stood on that ladder with a pair of scissors. But Forrest, Olejniczak and the rest of the Seminoles understand there are more nets out there to cut down, starting with this week's ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. With the Seminoles being the top seed, they get a double-bye and won't play until Thursday afternoon. They'll take on the winner of the Clemson-Miami game, which will be played the day before. If the Seminoles win that game, they'll advance to the ACC semifinals for the third time in the last four years.