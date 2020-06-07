So Luallen knows as well as anyone -- and better than most -- that this weekend was when NCAA Super Regionals were scheduled to start.

The former Florida State football player has been calling Seminole baseball games on the radio since 2007. He has been the full-time radio play-by-play man since 2014.

Neither was last weekend. Or the weekend before.

Postseason baseball in late May and early June has been a huge part of his life for 13 years now.

But, like the rest of us, his life hasn't been all that recognizable since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the sports world three months ago. And like so many of us, that lack of sports has left him in a bit of a funk at times.

"I think that's a good way to describe it," Luallen said. "Just because it's out of routine, and it's also away from something I love doing. It's all those things. Then, to make matters worse, we're all so plugged into everything that I'm on Timehop (an app that shares old memories) in the morning, and I see these tweets from prior years or Facebook posts from 10 years ago, and I'm like, 'Oh, man. I remember that.'

"I think Friday was the (Will) Zirzow game against Auburn. (Saturday) morning was a picture of me holding my nephew 10 years ago when we were up in Connecticut for that regional. ... It's just the constant reminders."

Luallen, who is a financial adviser when he's not talking into a microphone, said there has been at least one positive since baseball was shut down. He's gotten the opportunity to spend a lot more time on the weekends with his son, Braden.

But that doesn't mean the NCAA Selection Show day coming and going without any selections didn't leave a sting.

"That was a big one," Luallen said. "Because it's postseason. And that obviously means what it means. Even though it's been an automatic for us over the years, it's still something. Because it's grabbing Braden and going down to Howser and watching the Selection Show in the clubhouse. Because that's always something I've done with him.

"They usually have Chick-fil-A in there, and he'll be sitting there eating nuggets while I watch the Selection Show. So, that was another kick in the teeth when that came around."

Because he travels with the team for road games, Luallen gets to know the players pretty well over the course of a season and over the course of their careers.

He also gets to know their parents.

Luallen said that was one of the hardest aspects of the season being canceled. While many of the FSU players will be back in 2021 because of the changes to the Major League Baseball amateur draft, he also knows a few won't be.

Neither will their families.

"I end up spending a lot of time with parents," Luallen said. "And I get to know the parents."

Usually, he gets a chance to say goodbye face to face. Always in the postseason. Sometimes in Omaha.

"You usually get that finality," Luallen said. "You get attached to those kids. And their parents. And you want to see them have that moment (of reaching the postseason). Especially the older guys, when it comes time for them to have that last moment.

"So, you miss all of those things. And it's a little rough."

That's an apt description for life in general in 2020.

Luallen has done his best to adapt. He says he started the year with a plan to catch up on some reading. Instead, he's been mainly hanging with his son and his dog, and watching Netflix.

All the while dealing with constant reminders of the sport that has been the center of his springs for the past 13 years.

"Even the weather," Luallen said with a laugh. "We had that mild May in Tallahassee, and we were getting toward the end of May and I was thinking, 'Wait. This is regional time. It should be boiling hot. What is going on with the weather?'

"It's just everything is an association of baseball for me this time of year."

