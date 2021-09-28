‘A thing of beauty’ ... RB Corbin a bright spot for struggling Seminoles

Through four games, Jashaun Corbin has been one of the most dynamic running backs in the United States. The Florida State offense is struggling. And the team itself is 0-4. But Corbin has been a major bright spot for the Seminoles in September, rushing for 439 yards and three touchdowns on just 48 attempts. "Just doing what I've been doing since I was a little boy," Corbin said. "Just making somebody miss and just having fun and playing the way I know I can." ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Florida State's Jashaun Corbin is currently third in the nation in yards per carry. (USAToday Sports Images)

He's been the best player on the Seminoles' offense through the first month. Despite getting just seven carries for 27 yards at Wake Forest after an early fumble, Corbin bounced back in a big way against the Louisville Cardinals. He rushed for 159 yards on just 11 carries and also caught four passes for 32 yards. His 75-yard run on the first drive of the second half was his second 75-yard-plus touchdown of the season. He also had an 89-yarder in the loss to Notre Dame in the season opener. "You take Jashaun a year ago, and he would get in open field and there were times where he'd be seven or eight yards from a safety and start making a cut," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. "And the safety had enough time to maybe get a hand on him. ... But to see the tracks he was running (against Louisville) and the belief that his feet would make him right, to be able to cut the inside shoulder, that was a thing of beauty, man. "That is somebody that has bought into what he is trying to do. Trying to be the best guy that he can be and then trusting what his ability is ... that was my favorite play that we had. Because I know what we had seen and what has been put on display, and that growth that he's done and the investment he's made. It's really showing up." Last year, coming off a season-ending hamstring injury when he was at Texas A&M, Corbin struggled early to find his footing with the FSU offense. He finished with 401 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 81 attempts.