Alex Hornibrook didn't know he would be Florida State's starting quarterback Saturday night until just before kickoff.

About an hour later, he might have wondered what he had gotten himself into.

After leading FSU to a field goal on the second drive of the night, Hornibrook and the Seminoles went backward on three straight possessions.

The graduate transfer was sacked twice on the next drive -- once on first down and again on third down. One drive later, he again was sacked on third down. And the same exact thing happened on the next drive.

Over the course of three possessions, from late in the first quarter through midway through the second, the Seminoles' offense accounted for negative-28 yards on nine plays -- and Hornibrook was sacked four times.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial