Florida State football coaches will be able to use Apple iPad's on the sidelines and in the coaches' booth beginning with the 2024 season, the ACC announced on Monday.

"All 17 ACC football programs will have access to conference-provided iPad Pro and iPad Air models to immediately view video playback, elevating on field performance," the league said in a statement.

The move has been expected for some time. An NCAA committee had approved the use of video for use in game in April. The Big 12 announced last week that coaches would be using Microsoft tablets.

ACC coaches will be able to see the broadcast feed and various camera angles from the team's sideline and end zone.

“The ACC continues its commitment in embracing the use of technology to elevate the performance of our student-athletes, teams, officials, and more,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “We are proud to advance the sport of football and build upon our positive experiences over the last two years of testing in men’s and women’s basketball.

"Between our state-of-the-art ACC Game Day Operations Center, being at the forefront of testing the technology in basketball and with this year’s integration in football, we are proud of our unparalleled prioritization of technology and the positive impact it will have for our league.”

College football coaches will also use sideline-to-helmet technology this fall. Coaches will have one-way communication with the quarterback and a defensive player (in FSU's case, a linebacker).

Both tech upgrades will be in use when FSU faces Georgia Tech on Aug. 24 in Dublin at Aviva Stadium.