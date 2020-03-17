On the heels of the ACC's announcement about spring sports being canceled, Florida State announced early Tuesday afternoon that several athletic-related events also have been canceled, including Mike Norvell's spring booster tour, the Topgolf event in Doak Campbell Stadium and more.

Here is the release from FSU:

In accordance with the announcement made by the Atlantic Coast Conference earlier today, Florida State Athletics and Seminole Boosters have announced several recent developments, including the cancelation of all spring sports seasons, cancelation of the spring football game and an extension of the deadline to renew 2020 FSU football season tickets. These changes are necessitated by the best practices for limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

“Speaking for both Athletics and Seminole Boosters, we are taking important steps to ensure the health and safety of all citizens,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn. “It is clear that discouraging gatherings of more than 10 people is essential in limiting the spread of the virus.”

Florida State has canceled its annual spring football game along with the post-game concert, all spring sports seasons and athletics-related banquets and award ceremonies through the spring semester.

Seminole Boosters have canceled the annual Spring Tour featuring head football coach Mike Norvell and all other events scheduled through April.

The priority deadline for ticket holders to reserve seats for the 2020 football season has been extended to May 1. Payment plans are still available on season tickets through May 1 and on Booster memberships through August 31.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the spring football game, as well as Seminole baseball and softball games will be contacted with options to refund or donate the value of their tickets with a deadline to respond by March 23. Also, the Topgolf Live at Doak Campbell Stadium event scheduled for April 23-26 has been postponed.

-----

FIRST REPORT

All of Florida State's spring sports have been canceled following a decision Tuesday morning by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It is not yet known if schools will be able to move spring football practice dates to the summer.

Here is the official release from the ACC:

Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council