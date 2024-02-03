In an inconsistent season, Florida State had at least been impressive on the road.

Not so on Saturday night. And not against the ACC’s worst team.

Jalen Warley matched a season-high with 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting, nearly all of them dribble drives, but FSU couldn’t contain Louisville in the paint and the Cardinals took a stunning 101-92 win on Saturday night. Warley was FSU’s best offensive option yet he fouled out with just over three minutes left in the game.

The Seminoles shot better than 50 percent in each half but were plagued by a season-high 18 turnovers, misfired at the free-throw line (23 of 35) and struggled on the defensive end as Louisville had 50 paint points.

"This wasn’t one of our better efforts," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We didn’t come prepared to contain the dribble."

FSU (12-9, 6-4 ACC) had won three straight league road games as part of a bounce-back January. But February began with an indefensible loss to Louisville, which had just one league win and was 193rd in KenPom’s rankings. It was the third loss to a sub-100 team this season, including a neutral-site loss to South Florida (No. 116) and a home loss to Lipscomb (No. 166).

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield fouled out but scored a season-high 29 points on 11 of 15 shooting, while Ty-Laur Johnson had 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting and 11 assists as Louisville (7-15, 2-9) snapped a six-game losing streak.

FSU made more than 50 percent of its field-goal attempts in the first and second halves. But then again so did Louisville.

The Seminoles also struggled from 3-point range, making just 3 of 16. And they missed often at the free-throw line, making only 23 of 35.

"We had free throws but we didn’t make them," Hamilton said.

Darin Green Jr., Cam Corhen and Jamir Watkins scored 14 points for FSU. Corhen shot 5 of 5 from the floor and had six rebounds. Green Jr. had four steals. Watkins shot just 3 of 12 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the line.

FSU was also in foul trouble early and played without guard Chandler Jackson.

The Seminoles had defeated Notre Dame, Syracuse and Miami in January road games.