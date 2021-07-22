ACC Kickoff Day 2 Updates: FSU football players, Norvell meet media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The opening day of 2021 ACC Kickoff featured players and head coaches from the conference's Coastal Division.

Today is Florida State's, Clemson's and the other teams in the Atlantic Division's turn at the microphone.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and three players -- quarterbacks Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and defensive end Jermaine Johnson -- arrived here in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon and will speak to reporters this morning.

*ALSO SEE: Vaccinations, playoff, Comcast, NCAA highlight Phillips' first ACC address

The FSU contingent's first session with the media is scheduled for 8:50 a.m. ET. We will have complete live coverage right here in this thread on the Tribal Council. And be sure to stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage throughout the day.

