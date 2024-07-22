CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day 1 of ACC Kickoff begins on Monday morning, with the defending league champions taking center stage.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell will be joined by defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Josh Farmer and offensive tackle Darius Washington at the ACC's preseason media event. All three Seminoles are homegrown All-ACC selections in 2023 and are evidence of player development under Norvell and his staff, who have balanced the roster in their vision via high school signings and transfers.

Look for live updates throughout the day on the Osceola Village beginning at 10:30 a.m. Norvell will be speaking to a small group of media who cover FSU, followed immediately by the players. We'll have news, notes, videos, transcripts and photos from the day.

We will also update in the thread when Norvell and players make appearances on the ACC Network.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will also deliver his state of the conference address on Monday at 1 p.m. We'll also have notes from what Phillips said along with analysis after his speech.

Look for updates throughout Monday from FSU in our live thread. We'll also post video interviews and links to stories.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee will also be speaking on Monday along with player representatives in the expanded four-day ACC Kickoff.

The Osceola's Curt Weiler took a look at three storylines ahead of ACC Kickoff.

Curt and Bob Ferrante will also have a wrap-up video from Day 1 of the ACC Kickoff later on Monday.

The Seminoles report for camp on Tuesday and will hold their first practice Wednesday morning.