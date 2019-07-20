CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Virtually every member of the media attending this week's ACC Kickoff event had some type of opinion about Florida State Football.

Few, however, had as much interest or insight into the Seminoles as two new analysts for the soon-to-be-launched ACC Network -- EJ Manuel and Mark Richt.

Manuel played for the Seminoles from 2008 through 2012 and was a two-year starting quarterback. Richt was FSU's quarterbacks coach (and later offensive coordinator) from 1990 to 2000 and was head coach at rival Miami for the past three seasons.

Warchant caught up with both analysts this week in Charlotte to get their thoughts on FSU, what's gone wrong in recent years, what the Seminoles need to do to return to prominence under head coach Willie Taggart, and what they've seen from projected starting quarterback James Blackman.

Richt, who posted a 2-1 record against Florida State while leading the Hurricanes, said he doesn't believe the Seminoles are at the beginning of a major rebuild, despite their 5-7 record in 2018 and 7-6 mark in 2017.

He knows their roster perhaps as well as anyone outside of the program, because he recruited many of their players and also competed against them, and he doesn't see an inferior program.

"I don't think the cupboard's bare with their talent base," Richt said. "So my guess is ... I will not be shocked to see a big turnaround. Because of the amount of talent that's there already, and I know Coach Taggart knows what he's doing. And he'll get 'em going."

Richt also knows plenty about Blackman, who is expected to start this season if he can fight off the challenge from Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook. Blackman got forced into emergency duty two years ago when Deondre Francois went down with a season-ending injury, and he nearly knocked off Richt's Hurricanes with a touchdown drive in the final minutes.