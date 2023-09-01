ACC officially welcomes Stanford, Cal, SMU despite FSU opposition
The ACC is expanding west, adding Stanford, Cal and SMU in a vote of the school's presidents and chancellors on Friday morning. ACC officials made the announcement official in an email at 10:32 a.m.
“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways. Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”
Florida State reportedly was opposed to the addition of three schools to the ACC a few weeks ago. At the time, no formal vote took place with FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State against the expansion.
It has since been reported that NC State was the school that slipped. On Thursday night, UNC released a statement against expansion. On Friday after the ACC officially announced the additions, FSU president Richard McCullough and director of athletics Michael Alford released statements through the university in which they confirmed they voted against the expansion.
"We appreciate the efforts of Commissioner Phillips and our conference partners. There are many complicated factors that led us to vote no," McCullough said. "That said, we welcome these truly outstanding institutions and look forward to working with them as our new partners in the Atlantic Coast Conference.”
Added Alford, "All three schools are outstanding academic and athletic institutions, and our vote against expansion does not reflect on their quality. We look forward to earning new revenue through the ACC’s success incentives initiative, based on our continued excellence. We’re grateful to the league for continuing to listen to our concerns. This is a process that is ongoing, and we will continue working with Commissioner Phillips and our conference partners on the success initiatives and revenue-sharing plans.”
The ACC will swell to 18 schools for the 2024-25 athletics season, including Notre Dame as a member in all sports aside from football and men's hockey.
Based on reporting by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and ESPN, here are some highlights:
From Dellenger's story on Yahoo: "New financial models developed over the last 10 days pushed the conversation forward and created more momentum for at least one vote to swing. The models featured further monetary concessions from expansion members, an incentive for the original 14 schools, plus Notre Dame."
Also from Dellenger: "Under the ACC’s most recent proposal, Stanford and Cal would take a reduced TV share (~30% or roughly $8 million) and SMU was expected to take no TV share for as many as nine years. The concessions free up about $55 million to be distributed to ACC teams both evenly and through an incentive pool primarily rewarding football success."
"The additional money is coming from ESPN, which is contractually obligated to pay the league a Tier 1 TV share (roughly $24 million) for each additional expansion member — a total of $72 million. The schools would see an escalation in their shares through the Grant of Rights and they’d receive non-TV ACC shares from NCAA tournament, CFP and the incentive pool."
From Pete Thamel's story on ESPN.com: "The ACC joins the ranks of a rapidly changing collegiate landscape. Starting next year the Big Ten will have 18 teams and the Big 12 and SEC will have 16. The move leaves the Pac-12 with just two remaining programs, Washington State and Oregon State, a continued spiral that has included the league losing eight teams since late July."
The ACC's presidents and chancellors approved success initiatives in May but offered no specifics other than schools could earn additional revenue based on football and men's basketball postseason success.
Based on Dellenger's reporting of the additional $55 million in annual distribution, it remains unclear how much will be split evenly and how much will go into an incentive pool.
FSU athletics director Michael Alford has long said the school's athletics teams must be in a position to compete for championships despite the $30 million shortfall with rivals in the SEC and Big Ten. The revenue gap could widen as other conferences have openings in their TV contracts ahead of the ACC's deal with ESPN, which runs through 2036.
The success initiatives are viewed as a partial but not full bridge to the deficit. But moving forward FSU's financial well-being as an athletics department appears to be very much tied to the on-field success of the football team.
It's also plausible the bump in fixed distribution money helps FSU complete or pay off bond issues on construction projects, such as the football-only facility. There are short-term benefits but the GOR still looms for 12+ additional years.
