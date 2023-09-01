The ACC is expanding west, adding Stanford, Cal and SMU in a vote of the school's presidents and chancellors on Friday morning. ACC officials made the announcement official in an email at 10:32 a.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways. Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”

Florida State reportedly was opposed to the addition of three schools to the ACC a few weeks ago. At the time, no formal vote took place with FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State against the expansion.

It has since been reported that NC State was the school that slipped. On Thursday night, UNC released a statement against expansion. On Friday after the ACC officially announced the additions, FSU president Richard McCullough and director of athletics Michael Alford released statements through the university in which they confirmed they voted against the expansion.

"We appreciate the efforts of Commissioner Phillips and our conference partners. There are many complicated factors that led us to vote no," McCullough said. "That said, we welcome these truly outstanding institutions and look forward to working with them as our new partners in the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Added Alford, "All three schools are outstanding academic and athletic institutions, and our vote against expansion does not reflect on their quality. We look forward to earning new revenue through the ACC’s success incentives initiative, based on our continued excellence. We’re grateful to the league for continuing to listen to our concerns. This is a process that is ongoing, and we will continue working with Commissioner Phillips and our conference partners on the success initiatives and revenue-sharing plans.”

The ACC will swell to 18 schools for the 2024-25 athletics season, including Notre Dame as a member in all sports aside from football and men's hockey.

Based on reporting by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and ESPN, here are some highlights: