The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday that each of its fall Olympic sports will delay the start of their seasons until at least Sept. 1.

According to the release, the decision allows "each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process," due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release also says that the delay also includes all exhibition non-conference games that had previously been scheduled in the affected sports -- soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey.

The release does not mention football at all.

