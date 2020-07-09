ACC pushes back schedule; no sports can begin before Sept. 1
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday that each of its fall Olympic sports will delay the start of their seasons until at least Sept. 1.
According to the release, the decision allows "each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process," due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The release also says that the delay also includes all exhibition non-conference games that had previously been scheduled in the affected sports -- soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey.
The release does not mention football at all.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
As for Florida State, that means that the perennial power soccer program won't be starting its season on time. The Seminoles typically start their season in late August -- last year they played three games before the start of September -- but that obviously won't be the case this season.
The FSU volleyball team also typically plays a handful of matches before the end of August as well.
The cross country season was supposed to open up on Aug. 30 with the Covered Bridge Open in Boone, N.C., but that meet has been either delayed or canceled as well.
The ACC's decision comes a day after the Ivy League postponed all Fall sports until at least January of 2021.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council