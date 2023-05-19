The ACC released its revenue distribution numbers for the 2021-22 fiscal year Friday afternoon.

It came as a sort of good-news/bad-news scenario when it comes to ACC schools.

The good news is that the Atlantic Coast Conference revenue rose once more in 2021-22. The conference distributed an average of $39.4 million per school during the fiscal year, up over $3 million from the $36.1 million average distribution from the ACC for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Contributing factors to this growth were the fact the ACC Network reached full distribution during this fiscal year and Notre Dame was no longer a full-time football member as it was during 2020-21.

The bad news is that the revenue gap between the ACC and the Big Ten/SEC is starting to grow. The Big Ten distributed an average of $58.8 million per school for the 2021-22 fiscal year while the SEC distributed $49.9 million per school.

With both those conferences set to begin new television deals over the next 14 months, that gap should grow from $10-20 million annually to $30-40 million annually within the next few years.

Additional bad news is that after ACC administrators spent this week placing the conference in third place right now, it is actually in fourth place during this period. The Big 12 paid off between $42 million and $44.9 million to its teams during the 2021-22 fiscal year, just ahead of the ACC.

The ACC is expected to reclaim third place once the Big 12's new television deal which doesn't factor in Oklahoma and Texas goes into effect, but this is proof that third place may not even be a guarantee for the ACC at this moment in time.



