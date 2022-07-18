ACC Spotlight: Summer recruiting scoop
With the summer recruiting season heading into its stretch run before the football season begins, our analysts look at the recruiting landscape in each Power Five conference. We start the weeklong series today with the ACC.
*****
*****
THREE HOTTEST TEAMS ...
1. Clemson: The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail in the last six weeks. Since the beginning of June, Clemson has picked up 14 new commitments, 12 of them are four-stars, and nine are in the Rivals250. Their latest commitment from Rivals250 defensive end Peter Woods was a major win for Dabo Swinney and his staff.
2. Miami: Mario Cristobal has been having a lot of success in July. Since the beginning of the month, the Canes landed five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the Rivals250, Francis Mauigoa, in the same week. Miami is generating a lot of buzz right now with major prospects and there could be more top prospects heading its way later this month.
3. Louisville: The Cardinals went to work building their offensive line in the first half of the summer but their biggest commitment to date came from Rueben Owens, the top running back in the nation. Rivals250 offensive lineman Madden Sanker and four-star tackle Luke Burgess could anchor the frontline for Louisville for multiple years.
*****
WATCH OUT FOR ...
1. Miami: Miami’s great run in July could continue. The Hurricanes have picked up a number of FutureCast predictions for players such as Malik Bryant, Joenel Aguero, Olaus Alinen, Samson Okunlola, Jayden Bonsu and Payton Kirkland. Miami may not sit outside the top 10 in the team rankings much longer.
2. Florida State: Mike Norvell and his staff have the second fewest commitments in the conference but they rank fourth in average stars per commit. Look for the Seminoles to try to find a quarterback to replace Chris Parson, who recently decommitted. The name to watch right now is Brock Glenn, who is also looking at Ohio State, TCU, and Auburn.
3. North Carolina: The Tar Heels added some impressive prospects this month and a few more could be on the way soon. There are four uncommitted four-stars in the top 10 of the North Carolina state rankings and UNC could land all four of them if everything goes perfectly. Keep an eye on four-star defensive ends Rico Walker and Daevin Hobbs. North Carolina is likely the favorite for both of them but what would really be impressive is if it got commitments from four-star receiver Kevin Concepcion and top 50 overall prospect Jamaal Jarrett.
*****
SUMMERTIME BLUES ...
1. N.C. State: The Wolfpack have some good prospects in this class right now but they were very close to getting a lot of other highly ranked prospects. Their toughest loss came in the form of Rivals100 receiver Noah Rogers choosing Ohio State instead of the hometown school.
2. Syracuse: The Orange got off to a slow start this summer and they only hold seven total commitments at this point. There haven’t been many fireworks on the recruiting trail thus but look for a big push to add more quality prospects as the season gets closer.
3. Virginia/Virginia Tech: Both teams have new coaches and both have said they want to re-focus their programs on recruiting in-state prospects. By many accounts, they have been doing a good job building or re-building relationships in key recruiting areas but those efforts haven’t exactly paid off yet. The two schools combine for a total of three commitments from top 20 in-state prospects.