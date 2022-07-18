ACC Spotlight: Summer recruiting scoop

With the summer recruiting season heading into its stretch run before the football season begins, our analysts look at the recruiting landscape in each Power Five conference. We start the weeklong series today with the ACC. ACC TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS

THREE HOTTEST TEAMS ...

Jayden Wayne (Rivals.com)

1. Clemson: The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail in the last six weeks. Since the beginning of June, Clemson has picked up 14 new commitments, 12 of them are four-stars, and nine are in the Rivals250. Their latest commitment from Rivals250 defensive end Peter Woods was a major win for Dabo Swinney and his staff. 2. Miami: Mario Cristobal has been having a lot of success in July. Since the beginning of the month, the Canes landed five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the Rivals250, Francis Mauigoa, in the same week. Miami is generating a lot of buzz right now with major prospects and there could be more top prospects heading its way later this month. 3. Louisville: The Cardinals went to work building their offensive line in the first half of the summer but their biggest commitment to date came from Rueben Owens, the top running back in the nation. Rivals250 offensive lineman Madden Sanker and four-star tackle Luke Burgess could anchor the frontline for Louisville for multiple years.

*****

WATCH OUT FOR ...

Samson Okunlola (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

SUMMERTIME BLUES ...