ACC team showing most interest in 2022 DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Marvin Jones Jr. did not watch the entire Florida State-Miami game from start to finish last weekend, especially since it was a blowout, but the 2022 four-star defensive end saw the outcome.And lik...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news