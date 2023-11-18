The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game with their win at Miami on Saturday. It will mark the Cardinals’ first-ever trip to the ACC Football Championship Game, and Louisville will take on No. 4 Florida State in the title game.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, which features the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play, will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Tickets to the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game are on sale via Ticketmaster.com and through the ACC’s official website at theACC.com.

As the second team to clinch a spot in the championship game, Louisville’s bench will be on the south side of the stadium. Florida State’s bench will be on the north side of the field.

CFP No. 10 Louisville is 10-1 overall and finished the season at 7-1 in ACC play under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville has a non-conference game with Kentucky on Nov. 25.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in eight of the last 10 seasons, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second-most CFP appearances of all time of any conference.

ACC fans of all ages can take part in festivities surrounding the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, including Fan Fest, which will take place in uptown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Friday, Dec. 1, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free and open to the public, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with appearances by ACC Mascots, tailgate games, giveaways, and more!