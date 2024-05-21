Florida State coaches and athletics administrators said they didn't know the football team would be snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee in December until the announcement on ESPN, one day after the Seminoles defeated Louisville to win the ACC championship.

But there were suspicions. Athletics director Michael Alford shared a story on Sirius XM when asked by co-host Danny Kanell, who played at FSU in the 1990s and has been an outspoken in pointing out favoritism towards the SEC on his shows as well as social media. Alford began by discussing some of the Seminoles' thoughts following the title celebration.

"Walking to the bus out of the locker room with some player that will remain nameless," Alford said. "I’ve got my hat on, I’m ready. But the conversation between the two of them, and I was just a part of, was one of them saying, ‘We’re not going.’ And the other one saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And this player, who is no longer with us, going, ‘Follow the money. We’re not going to be in. Alabama won, we’re not going.'

"And for a player to say that to me, and I just blew it off. I said, ‘No way, we’re in, told them both. It’s never happened before. We’re 13-0 and a Power 5 conference champion. We’re going."

Alford said he had a suspicion when the team gathered to watch the CFP selection show.

"But really the next day when we went to the selection show, and when I get there and look up and see who’s covering us and see that Marty Smith is in Tuscaloosa, that hit me," Alford said. "We’re not in. I did not get really worried until I saw that. … And then when Texas popped up I knew for sure that it was not going to be us."

Alford also discussed FSU's relationship with the ACC and if it is salvageable. His full interview with Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek can be heard here.