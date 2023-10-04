This year's Florida State football defense has quickly developed a reputation for being at its best in adverse situations.

The Seminoles have allowed points on just 12 of their opponents' 17 trips to the red zone (70.6%, 19th nationally) and have allowed touchdowns on eight of their opponents' 17 trips (47%, 32nd nationally).

FSU has led at halftime in just two of its four games this season. In the two games it trailed, the Seminoles' defense allowed a combined 14 second-half points against LSU and Clemson.

These are no doubt impressive and important things for an FSU defense that has very high postseason aspirations.

However, coming out of the bye week, FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is hoping that the success his team has had in its most adverse situations can be translated over to the entirety of games going forward for a more complete performance.

"What my message has been through four weeks is, ‘What I really appreciate is when we’ve needed you and we’ve needed you at times as a defense, when our backs have been against the wall, we’ve played our best. That’s great. Let’s play our best when we’re not near the wall,' " Fuller said this week.

The trend of FSU's defense growing into games and improving as they progress has been evident to varying degrees throughout Fuller's time as the Seminoles' defensive coordinator.

So far this season, it has been especially evident. In the three games against Power Five competition where the regular contributors played the entire game, FSU has allowed 764 total yards and 44 points in those three first halves. In the three second halves, FSU has allowed 582 total yards and 26 points.

Looking at a play-by-play basis drives the point home even more. Against LSU, Boston College and Clemson, FSU's defense allowed 6.7 yards per play in the first half. When removing LSU's second-half touchdown against a host of FSU freshmen playing their first game, FSU's defense allowed 4.92 yards per play in those three second halves.

Projected over the entire 2023 season so far, that 4.92 yards per play allowed would rank 26th nationally against FBS competition.

"I thought there were some good adjustments that were made that allowed us to be more aggressive there in the second half (at Clemson), but we want to have that mindset regardless," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "That's one of the things that we talk to our team about. We've got to come out and start fast. I think when you look defensively, that's got to apply because we have not started games well here really in the first three. I know we had the goal-line stand in the opener that was big, but still, there were a couple plays that allowed them to get down into that area of the field.

"We've got to come out and we've got to start games obviously faster on that side, and if we do that, I've got a lot of confidence in what it will look like."

Against Clemson, a large part of that adjustment by Fuller and his staff was generating more pressure on opposing quarterback Cade Klubnik. That paid off directly with Kalen DeLoach's strip sack he returned for a touchdown, but was also a strong overall change as it generally unsettled Klubnik more in the second half and led to the Tigers managing just seven points and less than five yards per play after halftime.

A natural leap in logic made by some was that FSU should bring that level of pressure on a more frequent basis in every game and blitz very often. However, there's an inherent risk-reward balance that comes with blitzes as they leave a defense's coverage unit undermanned and potentially exposed.

As such, it will still be about striking that balance going forward for FSU's defensive coordinator.